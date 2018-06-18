AUSTIN – For the first time, the World Health Organization is recognizing gaming disorder as a mental health condition. The organization released its 11th International Classification of Diseases on Monday.

The newly added disorder is defined as a pattern of persistent or recurrent gaming behavior that may take precedence over other life interests or activities.

“Just about anywhere people are going they can play games,” said Scott Lynch, executive director of Actions Wellness Group, a team of specialists that helps people overcome addictions.

He said they’re seeing more teens and young adults who are dealing with this issue because gaming is more accessible than it was five years ago.

“They begin to get irritable, essentially have withdrawals from not being able to play the game, so it starts to control their lives so whenever they’re doing their other things such as school work or even on dates, they’re consumed with gaming and wanting to get home to get back in their game,” said Scott.

Gamer Johnny Angulo agrees, and that's why he said he tries to limit the time he spends behind a screen.

"It's because they have to beat their friend or they want to play in the next and win the next tournament or whatever the case is,” said Angulo. “I probably log in about 20-25 hours a week just dedicated to gaming, between video games, card games, board games, you name it."

Angulo doesn't consider himself to be a game addict because he tracks the hours he spends playing. He also believes going to gaming cafes instead of playing at home helps avoid addiction.

“You do get a little bit more of a social aspect coming and playing with new people and meeting new friends and stuff like that, and being more social opposed to being an at home gamer,” said Angulo.

