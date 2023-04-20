Who is Stars legend Mike Modano rooting for in the Stars-Wild playoff series?

It's tough because you've got a lot of people you know," Mike Modano said during a recent interview.

DALLAS — If you're a lifelong Dallas Stars fan, you might want to brace yourself for the rest of this article.

Former NHL player and Dallas Stars legend Mike Modano was recently in town for the Invited Celebrity Classic at Las Colinas Country Club.

This golf tournament is a unique PGA tour champions event, with the pros and 40 celebrities playing in separate tournaments. There is $2.5 million in prize money.

While Modano spent the final season of his NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings, he spent the rest of his career with the Stars. He was drafted in 1988 by the Minnesota North Stars before the team moved to Texas and became the Dallas Stars.

Modano was a key leader when the Stars won the Stanley Cup in 1999. Modano was eventually inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2014 and named one of the "100 Greatest NHL Players" in 2017.

Now, though? Modano is working in the front office. In 2019, he was hired by the Minnesota Wild to be the franchise's executive advisor.

Coincidentally, the Stars are currently in a playoff battle against the Wild in Round 1.

So, who is Modano rooting for in what he said will be a long, hard-fought series?

It's tough because you've got a lot of people you know," Modano said. "It's hard to say, but I have to go with Minnesota by a hair."