Messages related to white supremacy found outside of homes in Leander

Ersula Yasin said the message was found in a Ziploc bag outside her home.

LEANDER, Texas — Residents living in Leander said they received messages related to white supremacy.

"Had it in a Ziploc bag with little rocks to weigh it down – just a sheet of paper printed off with a picture on it," said Ersula Yasin.

She said her husband found it next to their truck on Monday. They live in the Bryson subdivision.

"It is intrusive because this is our home and we have been here over five years and it’s a very safe community. We really don't have a lot happening like this. Like I said, it's a very close-knit community too, so it's a little angering," she said.

She said she lives in a community with a lot of diversity.

"There are lot of mixed families here and a lot of ethnic diversity here. I am Mexican, my husband is Pakistani; next door we have a Black Mexican," she said.

She said her neighbors got different messages like hers.

"They're definitely trying to stir the pot. It is not a fun thing to wake up to, and this is a community that has an elementary school that opened up. So, if you have parents waking up, if the kids get it, that gets to be an uncomfortable conversation," said Yasin.

She said this won’t affect her tightknit community.

“They did what they wanted to do, and if I get any more pissed off, it's just giving them what they want,” said Yasin.

Police said there are looking into these cases. They are encouraging people to call their department or the 411 Tip line, where tipsters can remain anonymous.