Don't have running water? Nonprofit offering showers and laundry

The Austin Disaster Relief Network is teaming up with four churches to provide showers and laundry to those without clean water.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is about water distribution efforts in Austin during the boil water notice.

Four Austin-area churches that are part of the Austin Disaster Relief Network are offering showers and laundry facilities to people who do not have access to clean, running water because of the recent winter storms. You can visit ADRN's website to reserve a time slot to take a warm shower and clean your clothes. You must sign up in advance.

The following locations will open Monday:

Northwest Austin: City Reach Church (3502 Hatch Road, Cedar Park 78623)

Southwest Austin: Austin Oaks Church (4220 Monterey Oaks Blvd., Austin 78749)

The following locations will open Tuesday:

Northeast Austin: Our Savior Lutheran Church (1513 East Yager Lane, Austin 78756)

Southeast Austin: Shoreline Church – South Campus (2008 Brandt. Rd., Austin 78744)

People are asked to bring their own towels, soap, shampoo and laundry detergent.

“Hundreds of residents still don’t have access to water following the devastation of the winter storm last week, and may be out of service for several more days or even weeks,” ADRN Executive Director Daniel Geraci said in a press release Monday. “Burst pipes and other ongoing water issues mean they don’t have access to basic necessities such as showers and cleaning laundry. These four network churches have stepped up to serve our community and help our neighbors by providing these basic services to keep their families healthy.”

As of Monday afternoon, parts of Northwest Austin and Southwest Austin are still under a boil water notice.

The latest updates on Austin's boil water notice can be found on the city's website.