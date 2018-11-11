Whether you are entertaining family for the Thanksgiving holiday or just preparing a meal for yourself, a Thanksgiving feast can be a lot of work. Why not let the experts handle the heavy lifting? Here are more than two dozen restaurants in the area serving special menus or buffets on Thanksgiving. Check the restaurant websites for more details and reservations.

24 Diner. 600 N. Lamar Blvd. 512-472-5400, 24diner.com. The all-day diner serves on Thanksgiving beginning at 10:30 a.m. with a menu that includes brined and roast turkey, turkey leg confit, mashed potatoes, collard greens and more. Cost is $32.

Boiler Nine Bar + Grill. 800 W. Cesar Chavez St. 512-220-9990, boilernine.com. The restaurant at the Seaholm District is selling to-go Thanksgiving meals through Nov. 17, with pickup Nov. 20 and 21. The meals, which can be prepared for two, four or eight, include smoked turkey breast with honey-lemon brine, andouille sourdough stuffing and more. View menus and ordering details online.

Brix and Ale. 1101 Woodlawn Ave., Georgetown. 737-444-2700, sheratongeorgetowntexas.com. The restaurant at the Sheraton Hotel in Georgetown will serve a Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. with options such as a carving station with ham, turkey breast and lamb, cornbread stuffing and whipped winter squash. Cost is $55, $25 for children 12 and younger.

