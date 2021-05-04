Where is Jason Landry? New podcast tracks the search for the Texas State student

He was driving home to the Houston area when he disappeared. To this day, he remains missing.

HOUSTON — The search for Jason Landry has taken many twists and turns, but so far no one knows for sure exactly what happened. In a new podcast released this week, we walk you through the timeline of the 21-year-old's disappearance. It also features KHOU11 Reporter Grace White's reporting on the case.

Landry went missing December 13, 2020. He was driving home from Texas State University for Christmas break. Investigators found his car crashed near Luling, but no sign of him.

In the episode, you can hear an extended interview with Landry's father and an update on the search. Just look for True Crime Chronicles wherever you get your podcasts.

Landry's family lives in Missouri City. They're hoping someone out there who listens, will call in a tip that brings their son home. If you can help, contact the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at (512) 398-6777 and ask for Detective Ferry at ext. 4516.