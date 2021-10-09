New Austin mural brings attention to poverty in farming communities

The mural, by Austin artist and community art advocate Jonathan “J” Muzac, is at the Wheatsville Food Co-op's Guadalupe Street location.

AUSTIN, Texas — A mural with a message will be unveiled on Saturday afternoon.

The mural, by Austin artist and community art advocate Jonathan “J” Muzac, is at the Wheatsville Food Co-op's Guadalupe Street location.

It features three female cocoa farmers and is part of an effort to bring attention to poverty among farming communities worldwide.

One of three murals in three cities – Austin Tacoma/Seattle and Minneapolis – it is part of Fairtrade America’s second annual Fairtrade Month campaign.

“Many farmers and workers around the world live on less than $2 per day,” Wheatsville Food Co-op said in a release on Saturday. “Fairtrade breaks down the systems that trap farmers in cycles of poverty by addressing them at their core – price.”

The mural will officially be unveiled at 1 p.m. on Saturday.