Need a summer job? Whataburger is hosting a hiring event at Dell Diamond

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — If you're looking for a summer job, Whataburger is hiring. And the company is looking to make the application process easier with a hiring event at Dell Diamond this Wednesday.

Whataburger said it is looking to bolster local jobs this summer, and it's inviting individuals and their friends and family members to apply to "begin making money out of making summer memories."

"Together, we can make this the comeback summer as our communities work to recover. We are ready to offer jobs that can either be short-term or lead to an exciting career with us," said Ed Nelson, Whataburger President and CEO.

The in-person hiring event at Dell Diamond will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2. You can RSVP here.

"Throughout our 70+ year history we have seen a lot of friends and family work together which has helped strengthen our team culture and increase our local leadership pipeline," said Pam Nemec, senior vice president for Human Resources and Brand Culture at Whataburger. "We know that teams work better if there is a sense of community and friendship."

Whataburger said its jobs feature flexible hours and competitive weekly pay. To apply for a job now, click here.