AUSTIN -- After the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday that a plastic bag ban in Laredo goes against state law, many are wondering what this means for Austin's ban on plastic bags.

A city spokesman told KVUE their lawyers will look at the ruling and determine how this could affect the single use bag ban in Austin.

Here’s a statement from the city spokesman:

The City Law Department is reviewing this decision to determine how it might impact Austin’s regulations. The City’s single-use bag ordinance has been in place since 2012 and has served as a model for engaging stakeholders to develop effective local legislation.

Mayor Pro Tem Kathie Tovo told KVUE she believes Austinites will continue to bring their own bags, no matter what happens to the local ban.

"We've had our ban in place since 2012, and so you know customers are used to bringing their own tote bags to the store. And stores are used to not supplying free bags, and so I think that culture shift here in the City of Austin has already happened, and it’s for the good. I talk to people who continue to remark on what a difference it's made," said Tovo.

She feels the ban has made a positive difference.

"I'm still confident that we can hang on to our regulations. I think they're important, I think they're good for the stores, I think they're good for our environment and I think they're good for consumers,” said Tovo.

Environment Texas Canvass Manager, Kelly Bartsch also agrees there are positive benefits to the ban.

"We're calling on retailers to do the right thing and stick to providing reusable options for their consumers," said Bartsch.

But District 8 Council Member Ellen Troxclair disagrees with the ban. Here's her statement:

This is yet another example of government micro-managing our lives with detrimental unintended consequences. A City of Austin report cited that the bag ban led to an increase in reusable plastic bags in the recycling stream, higher cost to consumers, and unforeseen expenses to retailers. I'm glad to hear of the court's ruling and hope it means that we will have one less regulation in Austin soon as well.

The Texas Public Policy Foundation also said they are satisfied with the ruling and hopes change will occur.

"Well I think the city of Austin is absorbing (the) decision. What I hope they will do is recognize that the court's decision today applies to them, just like it applies to Laredo and that they will reverse course and get rid of their silly plastic bag ban,” said TPPF Director of The Center for Local Governance, James Quintero.

