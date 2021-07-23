What a new Austin restaurant is doing with Stage 4

Fat City Stacks is opening this weekend at Yard Bar, and here's what they're doing amid Stage 4 recommendations.

AUSTIN, Texas — One of the recommendations with Stage 4 is that vaccinated diners must wear a mask. It doesn't matter if the dining is indoors or outside. Austin Public Health also suggests unvaccinated diners to stay home.

That's not entirely what Eric Silverstein wanted to hear on the opening weekend of his new restaurant, Fat City Stacks.

Silverstein owns several restaurants in Austin, including Peached Tortilla and Bar Peached. He said that his workers will be wearing masks while preparing food at all of their locations, but no changes are required for diners at this time.

For this new business, all the dining is outside, but he says this is what they can do to slow the spread of the virus.

"We don't know all that we need to know, so we want to do what we can. Masks to me are a nuisance, but not something we can't deal with. And so, you know, it's certainly not the end of the world to have to put on a mask," he said. "We addressed that during our major meetings on Monday. I said everything is on the table in terms of what could happen with this pandemic. And so we just play by ear, you know? I mean, we can't control the future. All we can do is control how we adapt."

Yard Bar General Manager Keith Sobieralski said his staff will do the same at Fat City Stacks. Fat City Stacks is located inside Yard Bar.

The bar also doesn't plan on changing any requirements at this time.