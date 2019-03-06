AUSTIN, Texas — The Westlake Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

At the same time, firefighters are trying to raise as much money as they can for the family Lt. Chris Askew.

Firefighter Seth Bonnecarre misses his friend.

"Really my heart just kind of dropped and [I'm] really just kind of in shock. Really no one expected it."

RELATED: 'Dilapidated' workout equipment leads firefighter to start fitness fund

Last month, Askew, wasn't feeling well and went home. That led to visits to doctors, which yielded a diagnosis of esophageal cancer. His prognosis was terminal.

Ben Williams is the president of the Westlake Professional Firefighter Association.

"All told the whole time frame was 12 days from the time he went home until he passed away," said Williams.

Askew's absence is felt by the department.

"He was very much a leader, a mentor for our department -- a lot of people looked up to him and wanted to work with him," said firefighter Bonnecarre.

And as if grieving isn't hard enough, Westlake firefighters are raising money because the Askew family may not receive Chris' death benefits. That's because worker's compensation still has to decide if the cancer is a result of his job -- in other words, if his death was in line of duty.

"From what I understand 99% of the time that claim will get denied and you have to appeal it," said Williams.

So for the month of June, at the corner of Walsh Tarlton Lane and Bee Caves Road, firefighters are working extra hard.

"Will keep us out here longer, will go the extra mile, to talk to more people," said Bonnecarre.

They want as many donations as possible for the wife and two kids Askew left behind.

If you can't make it out there, you can also donate on the Westlake Professional Firefighters Association's website.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Farewell iTunes: Apple is splitting up the music platform

Rest in peace: Remains found in Arkansas are Maleah Davis'

Fort Worth couple dies on vacation in Fiji

One of the last Rainey Street homes now on the market for $2.65M