Police searching for suspect after homicide at West Austin apartments

The incident happened at the Westlake Apartments in the 3500 block of N. Capital of Texas Highway southbound.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a homicide in West Austin on Saturday morning.

The incident happened at the Westlake Apartments in the 3500 block of N. Capital of Texas Highway southbound around 6:40 a.m. A 911 caller reported hearing several gunshots heard within the complex.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 40s "with obvious trauma to his body" lying next to a vehicle near the back of one of the apartment complex's buildings.

Austin-Travis County EMS attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene just before 7 a.m.

Police are still searching for a suspect

Police said it was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact police at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477.

This is being investigated as Austin's 36th homicide of 2023.

No other information is available at this time.

