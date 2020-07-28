WATCH: President Trump arrives in West Texas

Here's everything you need to know from the timeline to road closures.

MIDLAND, Texas — President Trump has arrived in West Texas.

Donald Trump landed on Air Force One at approximately 11:40 a.m. CDT at Midland International Air & Space Port.

The President will then visit Odessa for a fundraiser luncheon.

The Ector County Republican Party is organizing a welcoming party for the President. They will be meeting at the Marriot Hotel in downtown Odessa at 10 a.m.

Following the luncheon, President Trump will be traveling to Midland to tour a Double Eagle Energy rig near the intersection of E County Road 120 and S County Road 1110.

Trump is expected to arrive at approximately 3 p.m. and give remarks at 3:15.

The President will then depart the rig, return to the airport, board Air Force One, and return to Washington D.C.

Road Closures:

Prior to the President's arrival, there will be several road closures in Odessa. The following roads will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

1st Street between Lincoln and Texas

2nd Street between Lincoln and Hancock

3rd Street between Grant and Hancock (No Parking)

4th Street between Grant and Hancock (No Parking)

5th Street between Grant and Hancock (No parking)

6th Street from Grant and Hancock (No Parking on 6th Street)

Hancock between E. 3rd St and 7th St (No Parking)

Additionally, the only traffic allowed in the area will be for citizens attending the event, and only in the designated parking lots.

The only foot traffic allowed will be if you are attending the event or going to a business in the protected zone.

No large gatherings will be allowed between 4th St. and 7th St. between Grant and Hancock.