West Texas ghost town goes up for sale

According to Marfa Public Radio, the ghost town of Lobo has a base price for the entire property at $100,000.

VAN HORN, Texas — The far West Texas ghost town of Lobo is up for sale.

A group of friends from Germany currently own the town that is between Van Horn and Valentine. In the 1980s, the aquifer was pumped dry and by 1991, Lobo turned into a ghost town.

Some of the remaining structures that remain include a gas station, motel, a grocery store, and a few abandoned houses. The group used the land for art events. This is where Desert Dust Cinema has taken place, which is a film festival. They had gathering where they'd watch films, have live music and art shows.