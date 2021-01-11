UT students and SafeHorns respond to shooting near campus that caused response time confusion

A safety group on campus is calling for the city to complete the safety improvements it approved in 2019.

AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting near the University of Texas campus Sunday night sent one person to the hospital, left students confused and added fire to the debate over Austin police staffing.

"It was kind of hard to distinguish what was actually going on versus what other people were just saying that was like we were spreading around," said UT Junior Julia Whitehorn.

APD responded to a shooting at West 22nd and Pearl Streets Sunday night. Austin-Travis County EMS said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries, but it was APD's response that was in question.

The Austin Police Association claimed it took APD 50 minutes to get to the scene, but an APD spokesperson later clarified it took 10 minutes.

A nightmare in Austin. Drive-by shooting by UT & NO officers available for more than 50 minutes. Over 90% of patrol shifts below authorized staffing on Halloween. Victims, their families, & our community deserve better from The City of Austin. @MayorAdler https://t.co/hQdw4Z42QO — Austin Police Association (@ATXPOA) November 1, 2021

APD's statement said at 10:40 p.m., they received calls about gunfire in the area. But several callers told dispatchers it was fireworks, which changed the priority of the call.

Police said at 11:21 p.m. they received information about actual gunfire and officers arrived at 11:31 p.m.

"We need to increase response times in the in the city, but remember, Austin is still one of the four safest big cities in the country," said Mayor Steve Adler.

Mayor Adler's response to Sunday's shooting didn't sit well with SafeHorns President Joell McNew. The group has been fighting for years to get halo cameras, call boxes and upgraded lighting on West Campus.

"So there was lots of miscommunication, but at the end of the day, it was a reminder that the City of Austin leadership has failed our students at UT Austin," said McNew.

In 2019, the City agreed to take on some safety changes, but McNew said they're not moving fast enough.

Austin Energy said it's upgraded 209 lights and is working to install 288 more in the area. A UT spokesperson said the university installed new cameras last summer, but students like Whitehorn said they still don't feel safe.

"It was like so close to me," said Whitehorn. "It was to the point I felt bad telling my parents that this had happened because, like, they can't do anything about it."

SafeHorns created a petition to urge the City to finish making all the safety improvements they approved in 2019. McNew said they plan to drop the petition off at City Hall and install a blue light call box near the 23rd Street Artists' Market next week.