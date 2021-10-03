One injured after car crashes 200 feet into creek in West Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is seriously injured after a car crashed approximately 200 feet down an embankment and into several feet of water in a creek in West Austin on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened at the 1800 block of Westlake Drive around 1:50 p.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
Medics said the victim was extricated from the car and creek bed and declared a trauma alert. They were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.
No other information is available at this time.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: