One injured after car crashes 200 feet into creek in West Austin

The incident happened at the 1800 block of Westlake Drive around 1:50 p.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
Credit: Austin-Travis County EMS

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is seriously injured after a car crashed approximately 200 feet down an embankment and into several feet of water in a creek in West Austin on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the 1800 block of Westlake Drive around 1:50 p.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics said the victim was extricated from the car and creek bed and declared a trauma alert. They were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

