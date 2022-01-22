Two people dead in North Austin double shooting on Saturday

The Austin Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened near Burnet Road and West Anderson Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating after a double homicide in North Austin on Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of W. Anderson Lane, near the parking lot behind the St. Louis soccer fields, according to the Austin Police Department.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls around 11:45 a.m. Officers arriving on the scene found two people in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

The two people were pronounced dead on the scene, according to police and Austin-Travis County EMS.

While officers were on the scene, they received information the suspect was in the area, APD said. The suspect was later located and detained without incident. There is no ongoing threat to the public.

Police are still investigating, and no other information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.