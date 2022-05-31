Austin SWAT team on the scene of 'crisis situation' in Downtown Austin

Police said the SWAT team and negotiators are working alongside officers in the 300 block of W. 15th St.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are responding to a “crisis situation” in Downtown Austin on Tuesday night.

Police said the SWAT team and negotiators are working alongside officers in the 300 block of W. 15th St.

The incident is located near the Attorney General’s Office and northwest of the Texas Capitol.

Police tell KVUE the public is not at risk in this situation. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

The public is not at risk in this situation, according to local police. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/WNjWsgguKB — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) June 1, 2022

No other information is available at this time.