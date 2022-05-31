Austin SWAT team on the scene of 'crisis situation' in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are responding to a “crisis situation” in Downtown Austin on Tuesday night.
Police said the SWAT team and negotiators are working alongside officers in the 300 block of W. 15th St.
The incident is located near the Attorney General’s Office and northwest of the Texas Capitol.
Police tell KVUE the public is not at risk in this situation. Residents are asked to avoid the area.
No other information is available at this time.
