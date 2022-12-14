Officer Austin Stratton was able to revive the baby and rush the child to an ambulance as it arrived.

WEISER, Idaho — First aid and CPR training for Weiser Police officers mean a newborn baby is alive today.

When emergency services were called Tuesday about an unresponsive baby on the east side of Weiser, Officer Austin Stratton immediately began lifesaving measures, according to a Facebook post from the Weiser Police Department.

Stratton was able to resuscitate the baby, then rush it to an ambulance that had just arrived. Washington County Paramedics took the baby to the hospital.

The Weiser Police Dept. also thanks the paramedics, the Washington County Sheriff's Office and Weiser Fire Department for their help.

Weiser Police are trained in advanced first aid and CPR for all ages, and carry defibrillators in their cars while on patrol.

