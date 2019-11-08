AUSTIN, Texas — The Kinser family is closing out their time as owners and operators of Butler Park Pitch and Putt with a hole-in-one celebration.

Monday, August 12 is the course's last day of operation under the Kinsers, who have been in charge for the last 70 years.

In honor of that, there will be an all-day party Monday where visitors are encouraged to bring food, alcohol, music, kids and "anything ya want to go out in style!," according to the course's Facebook page.

The party will also serve as "a thank you to Lee Kinser for all she has done to keep Butler weird, wild and welcoming."

Back in April, Lee Kinser was disqualified from being considered for the course's contract after accidentally omitting one signature on the bidding documents.

In May, supporters signed a petition saying they felt Kinser should be given another chance at bidding on the contract and that the course is one of a kind.

In June, members of the Austin Parks and Recreation board signed off on a city staff recommendation to pass operation of the course to a new operator, while also urging Austin City Council members to look at changing the process that guided their decision.

Later in June, the city council voted 7-4 to award the contract for the course to Pecan Grove Golf Partners.

Butler Park Pitch and Putt opens at 9 a.m. Monday and will stay open until dark.

