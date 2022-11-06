'We are here for the kids': Weekend volleyball tournament raising money for Uvalde

Two San Antonio women are using their love for volleyball to share their heart with the small Texas town.

SAN ANTONIO — A weekend volleyball tournament at Area 51 Food Park is raising money for the victim families and survivors of the Uvalde mass shooting on May 24.

Emily Romero-Ellington and her friend Raeann Cruz are hosting the 3-on-3 competition with more than 20 teams playing.

"The people here they're like, 'We are here for the kids, for their families'," said Cruz.

The two women are using their love for the sport to share their heart with the small Texas town, where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary.

"I knew there was something I had to do," said Romero-Ellington.

The tragedy also resonates with Romero-Ellington and her own family.

“This tragic event in Uvalde truly broke my heart, I know how much of a struggle it is to go through life with this being your first tragedy because my stepdad was in the Columbine shooting."

She said it took him years to cope with the 1999 tragedy.

"It wasn't until recently he started to learn better habits and get those resources," said Romero-Ellington.

In addition to raising money, resources are also part of the 2-day tournament. She said mental health professionals will be on site.

"It's not about staying down, it's about getting up. How do you do that? With people, with support."