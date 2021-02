LIST: Here's who's getting COVID-19 vaccines in week 8

Here's a list of Central Texas providers receiving vaccines in week eight of distribution.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, the Texas Department of State Health Services released the full list of health providers across the state that would be receiving vaccines during the eighth week of distribution.

According to the DSHS, Texas will receive 520,425 first doses of the vaccine during the week of Feb. 1. These will be shipped to 344 providers across 166 counties, including 82 hub providers.

Below you'll find a list of where those vaccines will be headed in Central Texas. To see the statewide list in full, click here.

Bastrop County

A+ LifeStyle Medical Group – 1,000 Moderna doses

Bastrop Family Practice – 100 Moderna doses

CommUnityCare-OB/GYN – 200 Moderna doses

Blanco County

North Blanco County EMS – 300 Moderna doses

Burnet County

BSW Medical Center Marble Falls – 975 Pfizer doses

Texas Department of Criminal Justice - Halbert – 100 Moderna doses

Caldwell County

Lockhart Family Practice Center – 100 Moderna doses

Texas Department of Criminal Justice Lockhart – 100 Moderna doses

Seton Edgar B Davis Hospital – 500 Moderna doses

Gillespie County

Hill Country Memorial Hospital – 1,200 Moderna doses

Hays County

LHD Hays County Health Department – 1,950 Pfizer doses

Austin Regional Clinic - Buda – 300 Moderna doses

Austin Regional Clinic – 300 Moderna doses

Seton Medical Center Hays – 300 Moderna doses

Lee County

Pieratt's Pharmacy – 200 Moderna doses

Llano County

Corner Drug – 1,000 Moderna doses

Travis County

Austin Public Health – 12,000 Moderna doses

UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School) – 1,950 Pfizer doses

CommUnityCare North Central – 200 Moderna doses

CommUnityCare Rundberg – 200 Moderna doses

CommUnityCare South Austin – 200 Moderna doses

H-E-B Pharmacy 229 (6607 S. Interstate 35) – 100 Moderna doses

Lone Star Circle of Care at Jonestown – 100 Moderna doses

Williamson County