AUSTIN — Austin firefighters on Wednesday returned home after fighting the California wildfires, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Sixteen firefighters unpacked their gear after spending nine days in Southern California fighting the Woolsey fire. They arrived back at the fire station in South Austin on Brodie Lane on Wednesday night. They started their drive last Monday to help relieve California firefighters, dealing with the worst fires in the state's history.

“We're driving through and seeing the black on either sides ... and you see that 98,000-acre [fire] is 153 square miles,” said De La Reza. “It is larger than half the size of Austin. It is a vast area with some of the most intense fire behavior that I’ve ever seen in my 17 years in the department."

They focused on the Woolsey fire in Thousand Oaks and Malibu.

“It was putting secondary fires to bed, taking down hazard trees that were there, opening up roadways and helping residents look through the debris trying to find their precious objects,” said De La Reza.

As of Tuesday, the fire is 98 percent contained. He believes they made a difference.

“We went out there and we did well,” said De La Reza.

He said the team was happy to help California because “when we had our Bastrop fires, California sent resources to help us.”

Now, De La Reza can take a break from fighting fires and spend Thanksgiving with those he loves.

