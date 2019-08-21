AUSTIN, Texas — On Aug.14, Lilly Pulitzer released an ad that they will have a collection in Target stores. Something special about the ad is Pflugerville's own Priscilla Hedlin featured in a Lilly Pulitzer dress and her wheelchair.

Hedlin is a fashion and lifestyle blogger, mother of three and substitute teacher. Her two blogs, Stylish Gimp, and Wheelchair Mommy along with her Instagram where she posts her everyday outfits.

Hedlin said that someone from Target and Lilly Pulitzer had reached out to her after finding one of her old blogs posts where she expressed her love for Lily Pulitzer.

The representative stated that they were wanting "real women to represent the brand for the 20th-anniversary collaboration."

PHOTOS: Paralyzed blogger featured in Target and Lilly Pulitzer ad

Target has been collaborating with brands for 20 years and Lilly Pulitzer is one of the brands that they are re-releasing to celebrate.

Coincidentally it will also be the 20th anniversary of Hedlin's car accident that left her paralyzed from the waist down.

Hedlin was paralyzed in 1999 a few months after her high school graduation.

Priscilla Hedlin

It was any other day, she had been hanging out with friends and decided to go to a swimming hole.

After, she got in the backseat of her friend's car.

They were driving down a road ending in a major accident putting her in critical care for days preceding with surgery and leaving her in the hospital for five weeks.

For more details of Hedlin's account, you can visit her past blog post.

Hedlin states that she finds it incredibly special that she was able to take part in this campaign because fashion has always been so important to her.

"As a woman who uses a wheelchair to navigate life I find it extremely important for people to see me for me and dressing in beautiful clothes is an easy way to express myself...I love sharing my daily outfits so other women who use wheelchairs can see that we do have options...we don't have to be limited."

Hedlin said that her experience with Target and Lilly Pulitzer was a dream come true and she hopes it can be more than just a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

