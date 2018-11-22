AUSTIN — After a pretty tough year in Austin that started with the Austin bombings and ended with historic flooding, we decided to focus on the positive and go around town asking people what they're thankful for this Thanksgiving.

We got some pretty funny and touching responses from people of all ages from all walks of life!

Watch above or below to see their heartwarming responses. We dare you not to smile!

