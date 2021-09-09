We Are Blood issues plea for blood donations

The blood center said donations usually drop around the holidays and that the need has increased with recent gun violence incidents in the area.

AUSTIN, Texas — We Ae Blood issued a plea Friday, saying the blood center is in need of O negative and O positive blood donations in addition to platelet donations as a result of a blood donation shortage and increased violence and traumas in the area.

“A recent downturn in donations at our donation centers combined with fewer mobile blood drives and overall low attendance has put Central Texas’ blood supply at risk,” said Nick Canedo, vice president of community engagement. “We’re in critical need of O positive donors, O negative donors, and platelet donors. We’re calling on our community’s support to end this shortage and protect vulnerable friends and neighbors as we head into the holiday season.”

The blood center said it is the sole provider and protector of blood to more than 40 hospitals and medical facilities in Central Texas. It has struggled with donations since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a significant dip in donors and drives throughout the area has created a critical shortage ahead of the 2021 holiday season.

We Are Blood said donations are typically scarce during the holidays, but accidents related to travel increase on top of the regular demand for cancer treatments, pediatric transplant patients and other traumas.

The center said it needs at least 200 donations per day to meet the area's needs.

Donations can be made at donor centers on North Lamar, Round Rock and South Austin. Mobile blood drives are also scheduled weekly. Appointments are required. Those who have received a flu shot or an FDA-approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccine or booster are able to donate.

For more information about donating or to set up an appointment, visit the center website.