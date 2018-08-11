AUSTIN — "We Are Blood" is in need of blood donations following a weekend of several stabbings, shootings and accidents.

We Are Blood is an organization in Austin that works to provide and protect the community blood supply to save lives in Central Texas.

Volunteers with the organization said they are in desperate need of "O positive" and "O negative" blood types.

This is due to a shortage after a large number of shootings, stabbings, and car crashes last weekend, according to volunteers with the organization.

"In trauma incidents, healthcare providers don't often have time to blood type patients, so they use O positive and O negative blood types," said Nick Canedo with We Are Blood.

The organization said all blood types are accepted and they ask anyone willing to donate stop by any of their three locations, Austin North - 4300 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin South - 3100 W. Slaughter Lane, or Round Rock - 2132 N. Mays, Suite 900.

© 2018 KVUE-TV