'Urgent plea' | We Are Blood facing blood shortage due to COVID-19 pandemic

The blood center is facing a shortage due to a lack in its mobile drives.

AUSTIN, Texas — We Are Blood has issued an "urgent plea" to the Austin community as it's facing a blood shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exclusive provider of blood and platelets to more than 40 Central Texas hospitals and medical centers said its shortage is due to hundreds of mobile drive cancellations. Normally, We Are Blood hosts these weekly drives at workplaces, high schools, universities, churches and community centers. But as we enter the sixth month of the pandemic, many have been canceled.

Mobile blood drives account for about 50% of We Are Blood's daily donations. The center requires at least 200 whole blood donations each day to meet the community's need for blood and platelet transfusions. Today, however, it faces a "severe lack" in donations, new donors and mobile blood drive locations.

“We are facing a long-term shortage of blood donations and new donors in Central Texas due to a lack of mobile drives in our community,” said Nick Canedo, vice president of community engagement. “During the fall school semester, high school and university hosted blood drives account for 30% of our mobile blood drive donations, the great majority of which are now canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Likewise, many companies that have traditionally been dedicated blood drive hosts remain remote and unable to partner with us.”

We Are Blood continues to host drives at locations that are willing to help out. It has been hosting many at Whataburger locations across the area in communities like Wolf Ranch Town Center, Arboretum and Lakeway’s Activity Center. Its donor centers in Round Rock and Central Austin are also open.

“While mobile blood drives are relied upon for half the blood donations we collect each week, they are also the way new donors join We Are Blood in helping our community,” Canedo said. “If community members have never donated blood before, or have not donated in a while, we encourage those interested to find an appointment at one of our centers or active mobiles drives.”

The FDA has reported no evidence of transfusion-transmitted coronavirus, and respiratory viruses, in general, are not known to be transmitted by blood transfusion. And We Are Blood's current processes for blood donor screening, which include travel and wellness checks, currently prevent individuals with clinical respiratory infections from donating blood.

Today, donations can be made at any of We Are Blood's three donor centers. Mobile drives are also scheduled weekly. Appointments are required and face coverings must be worn throughout the donation process.