AUSTIN, Texas — You could get a savory reward if you donate blood this January. 'We Are Blood' is offering a tasty incentive for donors.

The Central Texas organization is teaming up with popular restaurant Franklin Barbecue. If you donate blood between now and Jan. 15, you'll be entered in a contest to win a meal for you and a guest at Franklin Barbecue.

We Are Blood provides blood and platelets to 40 hospitals in Central Texas.

January is National Blood Donor Month! This month gives us an opportunity to celebrate our incredible donor community and to spread the word to help inspire new blood donors. Our donors are providing life saving resources to friends, patients, and families right here in Central Texas and we cannot thank you enough for all of your support.

The center said it will randomly select 20 winners and their lucky plus ones to attend a private dinner on Feb. 8 at Franklin Barbecue.

The dinner will include a barbecue, of course, as well as sides, desserts and drinks.

We Are Blood said you can donate at any of its three donor centers or at its mobile drives. You can also book a donation appointment online.

It would be a "missed steak" if you passed this opportunity to donate.

