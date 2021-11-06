WCSO investigating after body found in Taylor pasture

Deputies were called to the 4200 block of County Road 414 around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

TAYLOR, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a suspicious death in Taylor on Friday evening.

Deputies were called to the 4200 block of County Road 414 around 6:30 p.m. after a landowner found a body in a pasture, the WCSO said.

Details about the person’s sex, age and race will be released following the result of an autopsy by the Travis County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Peter Parks at 512-943-1300 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-253-7867.