AUSTIN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to students at McNeil High School after a social media post on Wednesday urged students to meet at the school’s basketball court and fight.

On Thursday, the school was placed on lockout around 12:30 p.m. after reports of a fight that occurred off-campus, according to the sheriff’s office.

A lockout is when no one is allowed in or out of the campus, but school activities remain normal.

The lockout was lifted around 1 p.m.

In an update on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said deputies initially believed there was a threat at the school, but witnesses on the scene started changing their statements.

Sheriff Robert Chody said an unknown person circulated a photo on social media asking students to fight, which some students listened to.

“We will continue to have a police presence at the school tomorrow,” Chody said. “Any student caught fighting will be going to jail and charges will be filed to the fullest extent.”

