AUSTIN — After several weeks of waterway ban extensions in the Austin area, the ban has officially expired, Friday, Nov. 9.

The Austin Fire Department initiated the ban on Oct. 23, following the aftermath of the historic flooding of the Llano River. Large amounts of water and debris made their way downstream, creating dangerous conditions on waterways in the Austin area. This prompted flood operations at Mansfield Dam and Tom Miller Dam.

The Austin Fire Chief said Friday, "that conditions DO NOT warrant extending the waterway ban currently in place."

The following waterways are now safe for recreational, commercial or navigational use.

Lake Austin: Downstream of the Oyster Landing boat docks to Tom Miller Dam.

Lady Bird Lake: Redbud Trail upstream to Tom Miller Dam.

Colorado River: South of Longhorn Dam to the City limits.

