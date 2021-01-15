Waterloo Sparkling Water to offer monthly $200 allowance for employees to spend on small businesses

The CEO hopes to inspire other businesses to follow suit.

AUSTIN, Texas — Local businesses are what make Austin special, or as some say, “weird.” But 2020 wasn’t easy for many local small businesses across the area.

Waterloo Sparkling Water hasn’t had it as rough as other local businesses. The CEO says, “Waterloo's been pretty lucky through the whole pandemic. And, really, it truly has been luck. And so it doesn't feel right for us to be doing well and then looking around and seeing our neighbors that aren't doing as well.”

Jason Shiver put himself in the shoes of struggling business owners, saying, “I know how hard they had to have work to get the thing up and off the ground and then to be successful over the course of many, many years. And then, all of a sudden, they find themselves with a reality that they may not be around any longer. I just cannot imagine the sleepless nights that they've gone through.”

Waterloo Sparkling Water decided to give back. They rolled out a new employee benefit for 2021. Every month, each employee gets a $200 allowance to spend locally at small businesses.

“It's a mandate that they must spend and then they bill it back through T and E,” said Shiver.

He was inspired after making a contribution to the Barstool Fund, which has raised over $25 million in support of local businesses.

Shiver hopes their new employee benefit inspires other businesses to do something similar, saying, “It doesn’t have to be exactly the way that ours is set up. Certainly not, but just anything that brings attention to the plight of small business.”

He believes that if enough businesses join in, or enough employees encourage their company to try this, it could really have an impact on local small businesses that are struggling.

“We're doing the best that we can, but we're a small business. But if there's lots of us that band together, then we can make a huge difference in our community. That’s part of what makes Austin weird, right? It’s these different businesses that have different vibes. And there's something out there for everyone. And I just I love the city because of that,” said Shiver.