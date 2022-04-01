Waterloo Records celebrates 40th anniversary

The iconic record store celebrated with a performance by Texas singer-songwriter Ray Willie Hubbard.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, Austin staple Waterloo Records celebrated its 40th anniversary with its first in-store performance since the pandemic started.

The iconic record store celebrated the anniversary with a performance by Texas singer-songwriter Ray Willie Hubbard followed by Heartless Bastards.

Crowds lined up outside of the store to watch the first in-person performances in two years.

The store opened back in 1982, in a small building just south of the river on Lamar Boulevard before moving to its current location at West Sixth Street and Lamar, according to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The store has been voted the city's best record store in the Austin Music Awards every year since it opened. The record store has also been listed as one of the top 10 record stores in America by both Rolling Stone and SPIN.

