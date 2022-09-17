Water rescue transitions to recovery after swimmer goes missing in Lady Bird Lake, ATCEMS says

Details remain limited at this time.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS reported that a water rescue transitioned to a recovery after a swimmer didn't resurface Saturday evening at Lady Brid Lake.

ATCEMS received a report around 5:20 p.m. that a person went underwater and had not resurfaced. EMS said they responded to the 300 block of Hearn Street, which is the University of Texas Rowing Center.

Multiple assets responded to the scene, including the Austin Fire Department and STAR Flight. Rescuers searched the water on paddle boards and in a boat along with swimmers. First responders also used an "aqua eye" device to help find the person.

ATCEMS tweeted just before 6 p.m. that the rescue had transitioned to a recovery after an "extensive search" by air, boat and swimmers in the area where the swimmer was reported missing. First responders would reportedly remain on scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

