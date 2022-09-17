x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Water rescue transitions to recovery after swimmer goes missing in Lady Bird Lake, ATCEMS says

Details remain limited at this time.
Credit: John Gusky
An Austin-Travis County EMS ambulance is seen downtown.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS reported that a water rescue transitioned to a recovery after a swimmer didn't resurface Saturday evening at Lady Brid Lake.

ATCEMS received a report around 5:20 p.m. that a person went underwater and had not resurfaced. EMS said they responded to the 300 block of Hearn Street, which is the University of Texas Rowing Center.

Multiple assets responded to the scene, including the Austin Fire Department and STAR Flight. Rescuers searched the water on paddle boards and in a boat along with swimmers. First responders also used an "aqua eye" device to help find the person.

ATCEMS tweeted just before 6 p.m. that the rescue had transitioned to a recovery after an "extensive search" by air, boat and swimmers in the area where the swimmer was reported missing. First responders would reportedly remain on scene. 

No other details were immediately available. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Pedestrian killed in crash near Lake Travis Friday night

US figure skater makes history: 'Craziest thing I’ve ever seen anyone do on the ice'

'This world is wicked': Killeen woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Austin-area weather: September 17th morning forecast with Meteorologist Jordan Darensbourg

Before You Leave, Check This Out