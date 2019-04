AUSTIN, Texas — A person has been rescued after getting caught in a creek with rising waters in North Austin on Wednesday afternoon.

Rescue crews responded to the incident at 900 E. Village Ln. at around 2:45 p.m., Austin-Travis County EMS said.

Rescuers assisted the person out of the creek without medical complaints.

With severe weather moving across Central Texas on Wednesday, EMS has reminded residents to stay out of moving water as creeks continue to rise.