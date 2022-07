Austin-Travis County EMS said two people were swept downstream after the incident at 2900 S. FM 973.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were rescued on Saturday afternoon after a boat flipped in southeast Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS said two people were swept downstream after the incident at 2900 S. FM 973 just after 12 p.m.

Around 12:30 p.m. medics and Austin Fire Department crews made verbal contact with the two people while they were in the water but out of the current.

Shortly after, AFD Special Operations Boat 14 rescued both victims safely with no injuries.

AFD Special Operations Boat 14 making the rescue. Victims removed safely with no injuries. pic.twitter.com/fChkV1TwV9 — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) July 16, 2022