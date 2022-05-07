Water recovery effort underway for swimmer missing in Lake Travis

AUSTIN, Texas — A water rescue at Lake Travis has transitioned to a recovery effort after a swimmer went missing Saturday, May 7.
Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) along with multiple fire departments responded to a report of a swimmer missing from a boat shortly before 5:30 p.m., officials said.
Rescue boats with rescue swimmers attempted to locate the missing swimmer near 5975 Hiline Road, at Devil's Cove on Lake Travis. In an update just after 6 p.m., ATCEMS said rescue swimmers had been in the water for 15 or 20 minutes searching for the swimmer.
Then, around 6:25 p.m., ATCEMS said the search had transitioned to a recovery effort after an extensive search by swimmers and boat squads using sonar scanning capabilities.
No other information regarding the incident is available.
