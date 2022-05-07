x
Water recovery effort underway for swimmer missing in Lake Travis

The rescue transitioned to a recovery after an extensive search for the swimmer, ATCEMS said.
Credit: John Gusky
An Austin-Travis County EMS ambulance is seen downtown.

AUSTIN, Texas — A water rescue at Lake Travis has transitioned to a recovery effort after a swimmer went missing Saturday, May 7.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) along with multiple fire departments responded to a report of a swimmer missing from a boat shortly before 5:30 p.m., officials said.

Rescue boats with rescue swimmers attempted to locate the missing swimmer near 5975 Hiline Road, at Devil's Cove on Lake Travis. In an update just after 6 p.m., ATCEMS said rescue swimmers had been in the water for 15 or 20 minutes searching for the swimmer.

Then, around 6:25 p.m., ATCEMS said the search had transitioned to a recovery effort after an extensive search by swimmers and boat squads using sonar scanning capabilities.

No other information regarding the incident is available.

