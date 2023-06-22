'Swimming lessons save lives' | Water parks in Texas participate in ‘World’s Largest Swim Lesson’

The day is meant for water parks across the world to give swimming lessons and raise awareness for water safety at the start of summer.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The summer heat is here, which means families are spending more time by the water with their kids -- whether that's at the lake, a pool or a water park.

But the one thing that's at the forefront of every parent's mind? Safety.

That’s why water parks across Texas are helping kids stay safe in the water by participating in the “World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.”

“This is a swim lesson that's happening all over the world,” said Jessi O’Daniel, the General Manager of Typhoon Texas Waterpark.

Drowning continues to be the number one cause of death of children ages one to four, so these lessons are still of high importance during the summer months.

"It's a driving force to teach kids under the age of four specifically how to swim because swimming lessons save lives,” O’Daniel said.

The day is sponsored by the World Water Park Association to raise awareness and promote water safety. Here in Central Texas, families came to the Typhoon Texas Water Park on Thursday to take part in the event.

"They have fun, and they know how to swim already, but we just came out with some more lessons,” said Delvin Rogers, a parent whose two children took part in the event.

Rogers' two children, Jasmine and Jayden, learned how to swim at 4-years-old but are continuing to work on their skills.

"We go out in the lake and we camp and so we're out in different types of water, so it's good for them to know how to swim, so if I'm not looking for a second, they can be able to sustain themselves,” Rogers said.

Adult supervision is the number one tip to make sure kids stay safe, but the next best is making sure children have the skills they need to be a confident swimmer, which is something his daughter Jasmine is working on.

"I do know how to swim, but I cannot swim way in there because I can't touch [with my] feet,” said Jasmine Rogers.

That's why Thursday’s lesson was so crucial for families trying to keep their kids safe.

“Everyone loves a swim and everyone wants to go out and beat the Texas heat, but swimming lessons and knowing how to swim is a critical portion of a lot of childhood development and learning those critical skills so that they can enjoy the pool with ease and no problems all summer long,” O’Daniel said.

