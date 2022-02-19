x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Water main break affecting Leander residents

Neighborhoods in the Crystal Fall area are affected by the break, including Lions Lair, Medicine Hat and Sidewinder.
Credit: WNEP

LEANDER, Texas — Crews are working to fix a water main break in Leander.

According to Leander police, the incident happened in the 1100 block of Lions Lair.

Neighborhoods in the Crystal Fall area are affected by the break, including Lions Lair, Medicine Hat and Sidewinder.

There is currently not an estimated time of restoration of water service for those affected neighborhoods.

Updates will be posted to the City’s website, police said.

No other information is available at this time.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube 

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

American Airlines adds 2 new flights from Austin airport this summer

'Are you okay?' Mother thanks Corpus Christi Starbucks employees for looking out for daughter

Austin family files wrongful death lawsuit against nursing home for woman's COVID-19 death

In Other News

Canning industry growing in Texas