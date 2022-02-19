Water main break affecting Leander residents

Neighborhoods in the Crystal Fall area are affected by the break, including Lions Lair, Medicine Hat and Sidewinder.

LEANDER, Texas — Crews are working to fix a water main break in Leander.

According to Leander police, the incident happened in the 1100 block of Lions Lair.

Neighborhoods in the Crystal Fall area are affected by the break, including Lions Lair, Medicine Hat and Sidewinder.

There is currently not an estimated time of restoration of water service for those affected neighborhoods.

Updates will be posted to the City’s website, police said.

No other information is available at this time.

