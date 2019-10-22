AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from an incident that happened in April.

Old Bee Caves Road has been closed between Bell Drive and Highway 71 after a water main break on Tuesday.

The rupture happened off Old Bee Cave Road and Mountain Shadows Drive, according to Austin Water.

Austin Water said the main had been shut off and evacuation was underway to repair the break.

Nearby Austin Eco Bilingual School’s south campus, located off Old Bee Cave Road, has sent its students home for the day to avoid traffic as the main roads are closed.

Crews are working to restore water service.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area and observe detour signs.

