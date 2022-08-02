Water main break forces boil notice for Lexington residents

Water has been restored, but the boil notice remains in effect.

LEXINGTON, Texas — A water main break overnight has forced City of Lexington officials to enact a boil water notice for local customers.

As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, officials said water has been restored but the boil notice remains in effect for anyone receiving water from the City of Lexington.

There is currently no time estimate for when the problem will be fixed, but crews remain on site working "diligently" to restore water service.

Anyone with further questions is asked to call 979-540-8179.

Lexington residents are also currently under Stage 5 water restrictions.

