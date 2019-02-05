MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The Marble Falls community gathered Thursday at First Baptist Church Marble Falls to remember Officer Andrew Howe, who died in a motorcycle crash while on his way to work.

KVUE's Terri Gruca, a friend of the Howe family, attended the funeral and shared a portion of it on Facebook Live:

Officer Howe was a member of the Marble Falls Police Department for about two years. He joined the team in June 2017 after serving the Richardson Police Department for 10 years.

The Howe family shared the photos below to help remember the officer, husband, father and friend.

PHOTOS: Remembering Marble Falls Officer Howe Marble Falls Officer Andrew Howe died in a motorcycle crash on his way to work. (Photos courtesy of the Howe family) Marble Falls Officer Andrew Howe died in a motorcycle crash on his way to work. (Photos courtesy of the Howe family) Marble Falls Officer Andrew Howe died in a motorcycle crash on his way to work. (Photos courtesy of the Howe family) Marble Falls Officer Andrew Howe died in a motorcycle crash on his way to work. (Photos courtesy of the Howe family) A Marble Falls officer died while he was on his way to work in a motorcycle crash.

A GoFundMe has been created to support his children, who are both high schoolers.

