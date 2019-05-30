CEDAR PARK, Texas — In a video posted on the Cedar Park police's twitter page, 7-year-old Haley visited the Cedar Park police station.

Haley was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018 and loves police officers and the work they do. When the station heard she was a fan, they invited her over for the day.

The video begins with a message “Strength, Courage, Determination. You’re our hero, Haley!”

WATCH: Girl with cancer joins Cedar Park police officers

Haley participated in taking pictures with officers, receiving a Cedar Park police shirt, meeting one of the Police K9 dogs and even hopping on a police motorcycle.

Haley can count on Cedar Park team of blue to have her back.

