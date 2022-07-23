Walnut Creek Pool reopens July 23

The pool will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Walnut Creek Pool opened on Saturday, July 23. It will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Aug. 13.

Beginning Aug. 14, hours will change to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The pool, located at 12138 North Lamar Blvd., will be closed on Thursdays.

The reopening comes in wake of lifeguard shortages this summer. Now, Austin Parks and Recreation says it has 578 lifeguards ready to work. The department continues to hire and train lifeguards to operate summer pools.

Pay ranges from $16 to $19 an hour depending on experience and certifications. Staff get bonuses, paid sick leave, a free bus pass and flexible scheduling. Information on becoming a lifeguard is available at lifeguardaustin.com.



For a complete listing of pool schedules, visit austintexas.gov/pools.