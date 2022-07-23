x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Walnut Creek Pool reopens July 23

The pool will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — Walnut Creek Pool opened on Saturday, July 23. It will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Aug. 13.

Beginning Aug. 14, hours will change to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The pool, located at 12138 North Lamar Blvd., will be closed on Thursdays.

The reopening comes in wake of lifeguard shortages this summer. Now, Austin Parks and Recreation says it has 578 lifeguards ready to work. The department continues to hire and train lifeguards to operate summer pools.

Pay ranges from $16 to $19 an hour depending on experience and certifications. Staff get bonuses, paid sick leave, a free bus pass and flexible scheduling. Information on becoming a lifeguard is available at lifeguardaustin.com.

For a complete listing of pool schedules, visit austintexas.gov/pools

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Union files charges against Tiff's Treats, cookie company issues statement

Astros end Mariners' winning streak at 14

WHO declares monkeypox outbreak a global emergency; here's what that means

Paid Advertisement