Waller Creek Tunnel project gets underway in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A massive project is underway in Downtown Austin to help alleviate the flooding caused by heavy rains.



Crews working on the Waller Creek Tunnel project near Trinity and East Cesar Chavez Streets are removing 21 million gallons of water from the mile-long tunnel, allowing it to be cleaned.

“The goal is to ensure that any accumulation of sediment of debris is removed in the tunnel so it maintains its functionality, [and] it can convey large storm events when we do see them," said John Beachy, the manager of the Watershed Protection Department division overseeing the project.

The tunnel runs from Waterloo Park to the end of Trinity Street near Lady Bird Lake. The goal of the effort is to prevent flooding for nearby streets, buildings and the trail during heavy rain. The Watershed Protection Department said they routinely undertake this project every two years.

"In 2021, we removed approximately 4,500 tons of material from [the tunnel], and this will be the fourth time we have done this activity," said Beachy

Once the water is totally drained, crews will enter the tunnel and begin the cleaning process. The whole process typically takes around two months.

“[Crews] lower small loaders into the tunnel, because it’s so large it can do that, and they push the material all the way up stream, down to outlet where they have vector trucks that suck it out and then haul it off," Beachy said, describing the cleaning process.

Crews will remove everything from soil, branches, leaves and trash during the cleanup. Moderately-loud noises during the cleanup process will be prominent in the area.

