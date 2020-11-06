Thursday morning protest aims to disrupt Downtown Austin traffic, 'bankrupt' APD

The protest is set to begin at 8 a.m. and last through 11 a.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — As the Austin City Council is set to vote on police reform Thursday, a protest is set to begin at 8 a.m. with the hopes of disrupting Downtown Austin traffic and the Austin Police Department itself.

"Wakey Wakey: A Disruption" is described as the first in a series of "upcoming disruptions" in regard to the defunding and abolition of the APD. It will consist of two pieces.

A "radical reading circle" is planned at the intersection of West Sixth Street and North Lamar, where excerpts from radical texts will be read aloud. At the same time, organizers plan to hold a "cumbia circle" at the intersection of West Riverside and South Lamar, where protesters will dance to show their support for black lives. Members of the cumbia circle will then march toward the reading circle.

"One of our goals is to ultimately bankrupt APD by making sure their resources are being spread thinner and thinner," organizers said. "We’d also like to disrupt the flow of morning traffic."

The protest is slated to last three hours.

