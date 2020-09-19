x
Volunteers encourage Texans to register to vote ahead of National Registration Day

Volunteers were stationed at four different locations in North Austin Sep. 19 helping people fill out registration applications.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texans have until Oct. 5th to register for the November election, a date that is fast approaching. 

Volunteers were stationed at four different locations in North Austin on Saturday, Sep. 19, helping people fill out applications.

To fill out an application you can visit any of the four locations below:

  • Any Travis County tax office
  • Austin area public library
  • U.S. Postal Service 
  • State office locations for the department of public safety.

Registrars recommend getting things done early to avoid long lines on the days leading up to Oct. 5.

"It is our choice as to who we want to be our next president of the United States so it is clearly important for everybody who has not registered to register by October 5th," said Fidel Acevedo, Precinct Chair 225.

National voter registration day is on Tuesday, if you're not sure if you are registered, check your voting status here

For other information, like mail-in ballot applications and polling locations, go to our KVUE voter guide.  

