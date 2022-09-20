Travis County Commissioners extend early voting hours, raise election worker pay

The extension means that early voting hours will be extended to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Nov. 4, at five voting mega-sites.

Example video title will go here for this video

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County residents will have a bit more time to vote on two days during the early voting period this November.

The Travis County Commissioners Court extended early voting hours at five locations ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

The extension means that early voting hours will be extended to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Nov. 4. The change applies to five mega-sites in Travis County, including:

Austin Permitting and Development, located at 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Drive

PACE Campus Gym, located at 700 W Pecan St.

Southpark Meadows, St. 500, located at 9600 S IH-35

Millennium Youth Complex, located at 1156 Hargrave St.

Ben Hur Shrine Center, located at 7811 Rockwood Lane

All other early voting days will remain from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting for the Nov. 8 election opens on Monday, Oct. 24, and ends on Friday, Nov. 4.

“Today, on National Voter Registration Day in Travis County, we are doing all we can to improve access for Travis County residents to safe and secure elections,” Travis County Judge Andy Brown said in a release. “That’s why the commissioners court extended our early voting hours for two days and raised the minimum wage for election workers to $20 per hour.”

Additionally, the minimum wage for election workers was raised to $20 an hour.

“In Travis County, people should be able to cast their ballot when and how it works for them," Brown said. "We stand with our essential workers to ensure our democracy works for everyone.”

According to county documents, the extension was made based on the recommendation of Travis County Clerk Rebecca Guerrero. The memo states that, historically, voter turnout increases as the early voting period progresses, resulting in the last day of early voting having the highest participation rate.

Extended early voting hours were also offered in the November 2020 and 2022 primary elections.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube