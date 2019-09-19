AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Chronicle's 2019 "Best of Austin" awards have named KVUE one of the finalists in the Local News category.

KVUE's Quita Culpepper and Jenni Lee have also been named as finalists in the TV Anchor/Reporter category. Voting will take place from Sept. 19 through Oct. 7 and votes can be cast online through The Chronicle's website.

2019 marks the 30th year of the awards. Two members of the KVUE family won their categories in the 2018 awards, Quita Culpepper as best TV Anchor/Reporter and Mike Barnes as best Sportscaster.

RELATED:

3 Central Texas locations make Money magazine's list of 100 best places to live

3 Austin-area hospitals rank among the best in Texas

Categories for the award range anywhere from Art & Entertainment to Shopping. Winners of each category will be announced in the Chronicle's Nov. 8 issue.

WATCH: Austin schools ranked among the state's best

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Massive South Austin fire: all residents accounted for; at least 2 apartment buildings destroyed

UFO videos posted by Blink-182 are real and never should have been released, Navy confirms

After seeing 'inferno,' man jumps off Austin apartment balcony to get to safety

Change could be coming to Austin's homeless camping rules on Friday